Charles Venn shows off his muscles after Strictly training

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Charles Venn has given fans a peek at his six-pack, saying it’s all down to being on the show.

The actor, 45, posted a picture on social media of him training with his professional partner Karen Clifton.

His top is off in the snap, showing Venn’s muscled torso.

Who would have known that the secret to a body like your young days is dancing?!!💪🏾😡👌🏾A big thank you to all who voted for us, we’re abundantly grateful!!🙏🏾👍🏾🖤 @karen_hauer @bbcstrictly #charlesvenn pic.twitter.com/jhTipWDClF — CharlesVenn (@ChuckyVenn) October 1, 2018

“Who would have known that the secret to a body like your young days is dancing?!!” the star asked.

“A big thank you to all who voted for us, we’re abundantly grateful!!”

Venn and Clifton made it through to the next round of the BBC show following their quickstep at the weekend.

Susannah Constantine became the first celebrity contestant to be eliminated.

