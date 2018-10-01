Ex-Grange Hill star John Alford denies attacking police after bin lorry incident

1st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage to a refuse collection vehicle belonging to Camden Council.

John Alford court case

Former TV star John Alford has denied attacking two police officers after an incident in which he damaged a bin lorry.

The ex-Grange Hill and London’s Burning actor, 46, of Holloway, north London, gave his name as John James Walker Shannon as he appeared in the dock at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court, telling the hearing that Alford was a stage name.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a police officer and guilty to a charge of criminal damage to a refuse collection vehicle belonging to Camden Council.

John Alford in London's Burning in 1993
The former London’s Burning actor in 1993 (John Stillwell/PA)

The charges stem from an incident in Holloway, north London, on September 1.

The actor was unconditionally bailed to appear for trial at the same court in north London on November 29.

Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products