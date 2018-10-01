Fearne Cotton: I'm too busy for a social life

The star said she can't fit in time with her friends at the moment.

Fearne Cotton has said her days are so hectic that her “social life has gone down the s*****r”.

The mother-of-two – who has previously opened up about dealing with depression and panic attacks – said she is so busy that something had to give.

She told Women’s Health magazine: “My social life has gone down the s*****r.

“I used to see my friends every day, but I just can’t fit it in right now.

“If I did I’d be burnt out because my work life is so busy.

“So, I think you do have to lose something. My girlfriends aren’t going anywhere.”

Fearne Cotton on Women’s Health (Pete Pedonomou/Women’s Health)

The presenter, 37, also told the magazine how speaking out about her personal experience with mental health issues had helped her.

“I didn’t know how I would feel about being so open because, for the first 18 or 19 years of my career, I hadn’t said anything, but then you realise [talking about your mental health] is the most connecting thing ever,” she said.

“It stops people feeling alienated – who wants to feel s**t and lonely?

“You’d rather feel s**t and know that lots of other people find the same things difficult.”

“Until six months ago, I went through a two-year period of regularly getting panic attacks while driving to work,” she added.

“Worrying about what others thought increased the panic.

“Realising I could tell people, ‘Just to let you know, these may come on’, was a big relief. I found out a lot of people around me got them, too.”

Cotton said she still has her ups and downs.

“General well-being isn’t about expecting something. It isn’t a god-given right,” she said.

“It takes discipline. I massively fail at it all the time, and don’t feel good. I have good and bad days; good and bad patches.”

The full interview is in November’s Mind 2018 issue of Women’s Health, on sale on October 2 and also available as a digital edition.

