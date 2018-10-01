Candice Brown had 12 cakes at wedding - created by her Bake Off co-stars

The Bake Off champion from two years ago had a special bunch of people help her out for the big day.

Former Great British Bake Off champion Candice Brown has revealed her co-stars from the programme created 12 special cakes for her wedding day.

Brown, who won the series in 2016, married partner Liam Macaulay last weekend at Chateau de Varennes in Burgundy, France.

The TV cook, 33, wore a strapless duchess satin gown by Monique Lhuillier from Browns Brides for the ceremony, teamed with jewelled Alexander McQueen shoes and a tartan Vivienne Westwood bag.

Brown, who also wore her trademark bright red lipstick as she walked down the aisle, told Hello! magazine: “There was no way I was going conservative on my wedding day.”

Tree surgeon Macaulay, who was born in Scotland, wore a bespoke Siobhan Mackenzie kilt in his family’s tartan, while the groomsmen – including Brown’s Dancing On Ice professional partner Matt Evers – also wore kilts.

Candice Brown and Liam Macaulay on their wedding day (Hello! magazine)

But the wedding party’s outfits were not the main focus of the day, as the centrepiece was the 12 cakes made by the contestants from Bake Off 2016.

Brown has become close friends with her fellow contestants, including Selasi Gbormittah, Andrew Smyth and Val Stones, since taking part in the show.

She said: “There will never be another wedding-cake table like that – there was enough to feed about 300 people.”

Brown and Macaulay’s wedding, which took place just less than one year after they became engaged, also saw their dogs Dennis and Sybil in attendance.

“They are such a big part of our lives, there was no way they were not going to be there for the wedding,” Brown said.

Macaulay said Brown “completely took my breath away” on the day, and Brown said she is thrilled to now be married to her long-term partner.

She said: “We have always said we work better together than we do apart.

“Being able to say we are now husband and wife is such a lovely thing.”

The full article appears in Hello! magazine, out now.

