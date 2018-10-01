Health coach Joe Wicks might resort to shop-bought baby food for young daughter

The Body Coach has said the time constraints as a parent mean not every meal with be homemade.

Food and fitness guru Joe Wicks has said he will probably resort to buying baby food after becoming a father.

The Body Coach, who has built a brand based on his fitness regimes and cooking tips, welcomed his first child in August this year.

Wicks, 32, has said he does not want to resort to shop-bought food for his young daughter Indie, who he had with model girlfriend Rosie Jones.

Speaking to the Big Issue, Wicks admits that the pressures of time mean that not every meal for his young child will be homemade.

He said: “I haven’t looked yet as she’s still on breast milk, but we’re going to hopefully make our own. In an ideal world, every parent would be like that, but people get busy.

“I’m sure I’ll end up using some of these puree things. I’m not opposed to it but I’ll try my best to cook at home as much as I can for her.”

Wicks hopes that he can bring up his daughter to live an active and healthy lifestyle, and he hopes to educate others about the benefits of regular exercise.

He said: “I believe if you’re active as a young kid and a teenager, you’ll become an active adult. If you leave it too late, it’s very difficult to get into fitness.

“It needs to be part of your life from a young age. This is what I do, this is how I stay happy. It controls your energy, your mood, your mental health. Exercise is the cure for so many things.”

Although time constraints may mean Wicks and his partner Jones have to buy “puree things” from the shop to feed their daughter, the coach believes it’s possible to avoid any financial restrictions when trying to eat healthily.

He said: “I believe if you plan your meals and get a bit more organised it can definitely save you money in the long run. Batch cooking – where you prepare your meals in advance – means you can shop a little more economically.

“Most people forget how much money they spend every day eating out. You might think your food shop is expensive but you can actually save money by cooking at home.”

