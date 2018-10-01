Meghan Markle is 'great role model' for mixed-race girls, says Vick Hope

1st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The Strictly Come Dancing star said she would have looked up to the new member of the royal family when she was a child.

2adad9c8-89ec-4afd-98ef-f59e8889420c

Radio presenter Vick Hope has said mixed-race role models like Meghan Markle would have given her “validation” growing up.

The Strictly Come Dancing contender said the Duchess of Sussex is a “great role model” and would have inspired her as a young girl.

Hope, who works for Amnesty International, said she admires Meghan for speaking out on subjects she is passionate about.

Speaking to Hello magazine, the 29-year-old Capital One Breakfast show host added that her parents had only bought a TV to watch her perform on Strictly.

Hope, who is partnered with professional dancer Graziano Di Prima, said: “If I had been younger now as a mixed-race girl, and I had seen someone who looked like me marrying into the royal family, it would have given me a level of validation, a feeling that you can be whatever you want to be.

Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup
The Duchess of Sussex would have inspired Vick Hope when she was young, the radio presenter said (Steve Parsons/PA)

“I think she is a great role model. She uses her voice to speak about things she really cares about.”

Hope grew up in Newcastle and was educated at the University of Cambridge, where she studied languages.

She is the daughter of a Nigerian mother and English father, and has said her parents are watching her progress on Strictly.

“My mum and dad went out and bought a TV just two weeks ago so they could watch me on Strictly,” she said.

“When I was growing up we didn’t have TV in our house which is perhaps why I work in TV because it seemed such a mythical thing.

“I am having the time of my life. I don’t think there’s a happier place than when you’re dancing and feeling the music.”

The full article can be read in Hello magazine, which is out now.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products

Kanye West announces he wants to be known by a COMPLETELY new name
Kanye West announces he wants to be known by a COMPLETELY new name

Darcey Bussell suffers wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing
Darcey Bussell suffers wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing

[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The TOP 25 schools in Ireland have been revealed

The TOP 25 schools in Ireland have been revealed
Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze

Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze
[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland

[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland
Pedestrian dies after being struck by van in Dublin

Pedestrian dies after being struck by van in Dublin
Pedestrian dies after being struck by van in Dublin

Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products