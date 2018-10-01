Danny DeVito vows never to retire

1st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

He is starring in Smallfoot.

Victoria & Abdul Premiere - London

Danny DeVito has vowed never to retire.

The veteran Hollywood actor has enjoyed a stellar career, appearing in films such as Twins, Matilda and LA Confidential.

The 73-year-old’s latest role sees him playing a yeti in animated film Smallfoot, alongside Channing Tatum.

DeVito said he “absolutely” still has a passion for acting and has no plans to stop.

He told the Press Association: “I am not going to retire. Actors don’t … do actors retire? Maybe they do. I have never heard of an actor retiring.”

The Lorax photocall – London
Danny DeVito during a photocall for The Lorax in London (Ian West/PA)

DeVito, whose previous appearances in animated films include Hercules and The Lorax, said he enjoys bringing pleasure to young audiences.

“I have done half a dozen animated movies. Mainly, all of them, children’s films I guess. The movies that appeal to the kids and to the adults,” he said.

“Yeah, I like it, I like giving the kids a good time and smiling, letting them have a good afternoon at the movies.

“I loved movies when I was a kid, I loved Tom & Jerry and all of the different Warner Bros movies, all the Disney cartoons. I loved that stuff.”

DeVito, a vocal supporter of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, added: “My favourite was the Tasmanian devil, Taz.”

Smallfoot is set to be released in the UK on October 5.

© Press Association 2018

