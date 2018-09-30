X Factor viewers see the funny side as singer walks off with her chair

30th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Burgandy Williams not not want to give up her seat in the competition.

Burgandy Williams on X Factor

X Factor viewers were in stitches after a contestant walked off with her seat during the dreaded Six Chair Challenge.

The gruelling round of the ITV competition sees wannabes singing for a seat on one of the coveted six chairs in each judge’s category.

Hopeful Burgandy Williams was already sat down when judge Ayda Williams decided to swap her for someone else.

But as gripped viewers watched, she refused to relinquish her stool and started to carry it off the stage.

“Loool Burgundy… that’s the funniest thing I’ve seen… walking off with her chair,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“BURGUNDY TAKING HER CHAIR WITH HER LMAOOOOOOOOOO I’M SCREAMING,” said another.

“Absolutely creasing at Burgundy taking her chair with her,” said another, while one person commented with the hashtag “#Statement”.

One viewer declared it was “TV gold”.

The contestant’s move paid off, as judge Robbie Williams then decided to take Burgandy from his wife’s Overs category.

He then paired her with Panda Ross for his Groups.

X Factor continues on Virgin Media One.


© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER

[PIC] New Look has just released the coat of dreams and EVERYONE wants to get their hands on it
[PIC] New Look has just released the coat of dreams and EVERYONE wants to get their hands on it

Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze
Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze

Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Six-chair challenge leaves Ayda Field in TEARS as Golden X sparks some SERIOUS drama

Six-chair challenge leaves Ayda Field in TEARS as Golden X sparks some SERIOUS drama
Darcey Bussell suffers wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing

Darcey Bussell suffers wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing
Kanye West announces he wants to be known by a COMPLETELY new name

Kanye West announces he wants to be known by a COMPLETELY new name
Susannah Constantine's Strictly future in jeopardy after foxtrot 'disaster'

Susannah Constantine's Strictly future in jeopardy after foxtrot 'disaster'
Susannah Constantine's Strictly future in jeopardy after foxtrot 'disaster'

[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER