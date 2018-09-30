Strictly viewers praise BBC for same sex dance

Strictly viewers praise BBC for same sex dance30th Sep 18 | Entertainment News
Fans were thrilled at Sunday night's opening number.
Strictly Come Dancing viewers have applauded the BBC for featuring a same sex dance on the show.
The opening number on Sunday night’s results programme included a dramatic same sex dance, for what is thought to be the first time.
Fans were delighted to see the professionals dancing together outside of the usual male/female pattern.
“How hott was the same sex dancing!! Man with Man…Woman with Woman…Niiiice Start to show!! Well done #BBC,” one person wrote on Twitter.
“Epic routine to open #Strictly Good to see #BBC going with same sex couples. Very powerful,” tweeted another.
Another posted: “WOW! What an amazing opening dance by the @StrictlyPros Absolutely LOVED it! Loving the same sex dancing and fusion Great choreography.”
“Same sex couple dancing on #strictly was INCREDIBLE!” tweeted another fan.
Another person wrote: “It shouldn’t have taken so long, but bravo @bbcstrictly . More of that please.”
There has previously been a call for same sex couples to compete on Strictly.
Many fans watching thought Sunday’s dance number proved it could be done.
“A routine with same sex couples dancing together. Hint for a future series?” tweeted one person.
“This proves that Same sex couples would work thankyou @bbcstrictly,” posted another.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.
