Strictly viewers praise BBC for same sex dance

30th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Fans were thrilled at Sunday night's opening number.

Strictly Come Dancing judges

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have applauded the BBC for featuring a same sex dance on the show.

The opening number on Sunday night’s results programme included a dramatic same sex dance, for what is thought to be the first time.

Fans were delighted to see the professionals dancing together outside of the usual male/female pattern.

“How hott was the same sex dancing!! Man with Man…Woman with Woman…Niiiice Start to show!! Well done #BBC,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Epic routine to open #Strictly Good to see #BBC going with same sex couples. Very powerful,” tweeted another.

Another posted: “WOW! What an amazing opening dance by the @StrictlyPros Absolutely LOVED it! Loving the same sex dancing and fusion Great choreography.”

“Same sex couple dancing on #strictly was INCREDIBLE!” tweeted another fan.

Another person wrote: “It shouldn’t have taken so long, but bravo @bbcstrictly . More of that please.”

There has previously been a call for same sex couples to compete on Strictly.

Many fans watching thought Sunday’s dance number proved it could be done.

“A routine with same sex couples dancing together. Hint for a future series?” tweeted one person.

“This proves that Same sex couples would work thankyou @bbcstrictly,” posted another.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gary Barlow opens up on 'incomprehensible' pain of losing his daughter

The TOP 25 schools in Ireland have been revealed
The TOP 25 schools in Ireland have been revealed

Darcey Bussell suffers wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing
Darcey Bussell suffers wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing

[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] New Look has just released the coat of dreams and EVERYONE wants to get their hands on it

[PIC] New Look has just released the coat of dreams and EVERYONE wants to get their hands on it
Kanye West announces he wants to be known by a COMPLETELY new name

Kanye West announces he wants to be known by a COMPLETELY new name
Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze

Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze
Susannah Constantine's Strictly future in jeopardy after foxtrot 'disaster'

Susannah Constantine's Strictly future in jeopardy after foxtrot 'disaster'
Susannah Constantine's Strictly future in jeopardy after foxtrot 'disaster'

Gary Barlow opens up on 'incomprehensible' pain of losing his daughter