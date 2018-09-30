Sharon Osbourne decides 'to pass' on X Factor this year

30th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The former judge said she'd feel 'odd' joining the current series at this stage.

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has pulled out of this year’s X Factor.

The former judge, 65, was due to return for the live shows of the ITV programme, but said she has decided she is not needed.

She wrote on Facebook: “This is my official statement regarding X Factor. If it reads differently in the papers then it’s been altered:

“After watching the new season #XFactor unfold, I’ve seen the new judges finding their rhythm and are doing brilliantly.

“Simon was so gracious to find me a spot on the live shows but at this point I really don’t think I’m needed and I would honestly feel odd coming in at this point.

“So I have decided to pass on the series this year.

“I wish the show continued success and as much as I love to get my face on TV you will have to do without me this season.

“Loves ya, Mrs. O.”

Osbourne’s post comes amid claims she was axed over comments about the show and its boss Simon Cowell that she was reported to have made in an interview.

An X Factor spokesperson said: “The X Factor can confirm Sharon Osbourne has decided not to return to this year’s show.

“Sharon will always be a big part of The X Factor family and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Osbourne has appeared on several series of the programme alongside Cowell and Louis Walsh.

Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and Simon Cowell on X Factor
Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and Simon Cowell on X Factor (Talkback Thames)

There has been a shake-up on the judging panel this year, with newcomers Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda and One Direction heartthrob Louis Tomlinson taking a seat.

© Press Association 2018

