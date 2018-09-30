Take That to mark 30th anniversary with BBC show

The programme will look at the boy band's impact.

The BBC has announced a one-off show to celebrate Take That’s upcoming 30th anniversary.

Entitled Take That And Us, the programme will feature fans from all over the country and beyond sharing their stories of how the boy band touched their lives.

The band – which currently consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – will share their favourite memories and previously unseen footage they have shot themselves over the years.

Take That fans are being encouraged to share their own stories for possible inclusion in the programme by visiting www.mytakethatstory.com.

We wouldn't be celebrating 30 years of Take That without you all 🙌❤ For our new documentary we want to hear your special #TT30 memories. Head over to https://t.co/x5pIYxs4Uv to share yours! 😊 pic.twitter.com/5g0YtGVIcp — Take That (@takethat) September 30, 2018

The singers said: “Has it really been 30 years? There’s only one way to find out we said, as we accepted the offer of taking a closer look at our three decades in music.

“We’ve handed over our own personal camcorders from the 90s, we’ve asked fans to share their stories from over the years and we’re bringing the story up to date by sharing some behind the scenes from our lives today as we prepare for the launch of our Greatest Hits record.”

Kate Phillips, controller of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: “This entertaining programme will shine a light on how everything changes as we celebrate the band and the music they’ve created over an incredible career.”

Take That (PA)

Take That formed as five-piece in 1989 with Robbie Williams and Jason Orange also featuring in the original line-up.

The group have already announced a huge UK arena tour and greatest hits album to mark their anniversary.

Take That And Us will be broadcast on BBC One later this year.

