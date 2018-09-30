Cheryl dazzles on the L'Oreal catwalk in Paris

The star walked in L'Oreal's Spring/Summer 2019 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Cheryl sparkled in silver as she walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

The singer and former X Factor judge strutted her stuff at L’Oreal’s Spring/Summer 2019 show.

Cheryl, an ambassador for the brand, looked stunning in a short, one-shouldered silver dress with thigh high black boots.

Cheryl in the L’Oreal Spring/Summer 2019 ready-to-wear fashion show (Michel Euler/AP)

The star wore her brunette hair in curls over her shoulders and dramatic make-up, which included a white stripe down the side of her face.

She appeared alongside fashion royalty such as Doutzen Kroes and Winnie Harlow.

Hollywood stars Eva Longoria and Elle Fanning were also on the catwalk.

Longoria, who welcomed her first child just three months ago, looked elegant in an embroidered dress which was short at the front and long at the back.

The L’Oreal show was held outside on the river Seine.

© Press Association 2018