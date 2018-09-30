Kanye West pokes fun at his SNL Perrier bottle routine

30th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The rapper wore a giant bottle suit when he performed on the sketch show at the weekend.

Kanye West

Kanye West has used a picture of his wife Kim Kardashian to poke fun at his bizarre Saturday Night Live appearance.

The rapper baffled fans when he performed on the US sketch show this weekend dressed as a giant bottle of Perrier water.

On Sunday, West posted a picture on Twitter of reality star Kardashian holding a bottle of champagne and spraying it into the air.

He altered the image to turn the bottle into the Perrier bottle suit he wore on the TV show.

The star added a string of crying with laughter emojis to his post.

West, who this weekend also announced that he would like to be known as “Ye” from now on, performed three songs on Saturday Night Live.

It was also reported that he delivered a pro-Trump speech to the audience after the broadcast ended.

