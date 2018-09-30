Shane Warne has not ruled out rekindling romance with ex-partner Liz Hurley

30th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The former bowler spoke about the actress in an interview for The Times.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month photocall - London

Shane Warne has not ruled out rekindling his relationship with ex-partner Liz Hurley, saying “who knows what will happen?”

The former spin bowler has said he was desperate to make his relationship with The Royals actress work.

Speaking to The Times, Warne said that the pressures of filming meant they had little time together.

He has said that the pair remain friends and his time with her was the happiest of his life.

Warne, 49, said: “I was more in love with Elizabeth than I’d realised I could be.

“I wanted to make this work because I really fell in love with her and I wanted to.”

The record-breaking Australian bowler continues to have contact with Hurley, and has not ruled out being with her in the future.

He said: “Who knows what will happen down the track, you know? Who knows.”

© Press Association 2018

