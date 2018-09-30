Robbie Williams has been X Factor judge for 15 years 'on the couch'

X Factor presenter Dermot O'Leary has said the singer loves the show.

Dermot O’Leary has said that Robbie Williams has been judging X Factor for 15 years “on the couch”.

The presenter has praised the new judge of the ITV show who has joined the series this year.

Making his X Factor judging debut alongside Louis Tomlinson and wife Ayda Field, the singer has impressed O’Leary.

Speaking on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, the presenter said: “He’s Robbie Williams. He’s absolutely brilliant.

“Robbie has been doing that job for 15 years, he’s just been at home on the couch.

“He told me that. He absolutely loves the show.”

O’Leary added on Field’s debut on the series: “She’s coming in as Robbie’s wife, she’s the underdog. But she has been brilliant.”

