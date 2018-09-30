Gold-painted Ferrari with £450,000 estimate up for grabs

30th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The car is the 'star lot' in a sale dedicated entirely to gold.

22c4a94f-ec38-4c14-beb3-514b243e63f6

A “dazzling” gold Ferrari is up for sale  – for anyone with around £450,000 to spare.

Sotheby’s has announced the star lot in its first auction dedicated entirely to gold.

The car, which has a chestnut brown interior, is one of only four Ferrari 512 BBs painted in its shade of metallic gold.

Gold Ferrari interior
The interior of the gold Ferrari (Tim Scott/Fluid Images/PA)

It has been in Italy, in the hands of just three private owners since it was produced in 1977 and was painted red before being restored to its original colour.

Constantine Frangos, head of The Midas Touch sale, described the item, which has a £350,000 to £450,000 estimate, as a “show-stopper lot”.

“This Ferrari really encapsulates the excitement, luxury and pure extravagance associated with gold, and we’re delighted to have such in our very first gold sale,” she said.

Marc Quinn's bust of Kate Moss is also up for auction
Marc Quinn’s bust of Kate Moss is also up for auction (Sotheby’s/PA)

The Midas Touch sale will “tell the story” of the “king of metals”  through the ages.

Previously announced items include a solid gold bust of Kate Moss, made by artist Marc Quinn, and a gold chair which once sat in Napoleon’s Throne Room.

The sale takes place in London on October 17 with an online sale on  October 9 to 19.

© Press Association 2018

Kanye West announces he wants to be known by a COMPLETELY new name