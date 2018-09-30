Kanye West helps 'blessed' homeless rapper

30th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The star - who has announced he will be using the moniker of Ye in the future - invited him into the studio.

Kanye West has offered his help to a “blessed” aspiring rapper who found himself living on the streets.

The star – who has announced he wishes to be known as Ye – invited the young man into the studio after hearing him rap.

Nino Blu says in a video posted on West’s Twitter that the rapper let him perform before offering to support him.

Blu says he was made homeless but wanted to “keep going” to achieve his dream.

West, dressed in orange, remains silent in the video as the aspiring rapper tells the story of their encounter.

He said: “My name is Nino Blu. I’m here with Kanye West. My birthday was the other day. I just became homeless, I’m out here on the street.

“Kanye’s brought me into the studio right now. He heard me rap, he let me rap to him. He says I have good energy, and he’s going to show me some beats.

“I feel extremely blessed. I feel very happy. I feel like God is just looking out for me right now.

“If you have a dream, if you feel like you have anything you’re pursuing, keep going.”

West announced on Twitter that he will be using the moniker of Ye in future.

