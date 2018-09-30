Dermot O'Leary rushes to help X Factor contestant after he FALLS off the stage

The audience was shocked by the on-stage incident.

Dermot O’Leary dashes to help as a performer tumbles off stage in The X Factor tonight.

The host of the show runs to the rescue of a singer who falls backwards during his pitch to the judges.

O’Leary swears as he leaps on stage to check on the guitar-playing contestant, sparking concern in the crowd and panic on the judges’ panel.

More drama follows the fall, as Ayda Field looks to complete her category for the Overs in the six-chair challenge.

Robbie Williams moves to copy judge Simon Cowell’s scheming as he raids another category for talent in X Factor tonight.

Cowell has already paired up contestants on this year’s show, and Williams has a similar idea following furious competition over chairs.

He thinks on his feet after a tearful Danny Tetley attempts to sing his way into the next round of the competition.

The emotional episode also sees the results of the sing-off which Cowell created in a cliff-hanger ending to the last episode.

Cowell demanded that two singers face off to decide the finale arrangement of the chairs in the Girls category, after an impressive performance by Scarlett Lee.

The Girls and Overs are fully decided tonight, and Louis Tomlinson judges who will join him for the next round.

