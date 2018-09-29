Darcey Bussell suffers wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing

The ballerina showed off her nude underwear as she made her entrance

Strictly Come Dancing fans saw more than they bargained for when Darcey Bussell suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the live show on Saturday.

The judge was moving her skirts as she was making her grand entrance down the staircase on to the dance floor when she inadvertently showed off her nude underwear to viewers.

Darcey Bussell makes her entrance (BBC/PA)

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Did Darcey accidentally flash her knickers! That would be absolute nightmare on TV!”

Did Darcey accidentally flash her knickers! 🙈 That would be my absolute nightmare on TV! — Sophie Marsden (@SophieMarsden22) September 29, 2018

Another wrote: “Whoops Darcey just flashed her knickers doing her silly dress flapping intro on #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Whoops Darcey just flashed her knickers doing her silly dress flapping intro on #StrictlyComeDancing 🙈 — Catherine Hudson (@cat_lh) September 29, 2018

To Darcey Bussell it is a no no to show the front of ur knickers while being introduced on the show . Tut tut 👎👎 — Sam (@Sam24131317) September 29, 2018

Anohter viewer said: “Glanced up and saw Darcey’s knickers…at least she was wearing some.”

Glanced up and saw Darcey's knickers…at least she was wearing some ;p #strictly — angela garrod (@angegarrod) September 29, 2018

One viewer was less than impressed, writing: “To Darcey Bussell it is a no no to show the front of ur knickers while being introduced on the show . Tut tut .”

To Darcey Bussell it is a no no to show the front of ur knickers while being introduced on the show . Tut tut 👎👎 — Sam (@Sam24131317) September 29, 2018

Another fan simply said: “Blimey! Darcey! Steady on…”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday on BBC One at 7.15pm.

© Press Association 2018