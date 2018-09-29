Kanye West announces he wants to be known by a COMPLETELY new name

29th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The rapper has already lent his nickname to an album.

Kanye West

Kanye West has announced he is now to be known as Ye.

The rapper has used the nickname for many years and even used it for the title of his June album.

He wrote on Twitter: “the being formally (sic) known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

West is expected to release a new album entitled Yandhi later today to coincide with his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

He will be the musical guest on the US sketch show, which will be hosted by Star Wars actor Adam Driver, and is likely to debut new music on the live programme.

The show’s executive producer Lorne Michaels has previously revealed that West was a last-minute confirmation after Ariana Granda dropped out for “emotional reasons”, shortly after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

West’s move follows a long line of rappers who have changed their name.

Diddy has been known by monikers including Puff Daddy, Puffy and P Diddy, while Snoop Dogg has previously gone by the name Snoop Lion.



