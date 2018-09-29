Dwayne Johnson shares sweet photo of his daughter painting his nails

29th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The actor sat patiently while Jasmine gave him a pink manicure.

Rampage European Premiere - London

Dwayne Johnson has shared a sweet photo of his two-year-old daughter painting his nails pink.

The wrestler and Hollywood hard man said Jasmine, his oldest child with girlfriend Lauren Hashian, stopped him from going to work so she could give him a manicure.

Sharing a snap of the moment on Instagram, he wrote: “Me: Come here baby, give daddy a kiss I gotta go to work.

“Jazzy: But daddy you need your nails painted.

“Me: Sorry baby, daddy’s gotta go to wor.

“Jazzy: No daddy you really need your nails painted – as she looks up at me with her mama’s gorgeous blue eyes.

“Me: Yes, you’re absolutely right – daddy needs his nails painted.”

He added the hashtags #PapaBearPriorities and #NoRemoverNeeded.

Johnson is a father to three daughters and had his oldest, Simone, 17, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

He and Hashian also have baby Tiana Gia, who was born in April.

© Press Association 2018

