Claire Foy opens up about her struggles with anxiety

29th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The Crown star has grappled with self-doubt.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 - London

Actress Claire Foy has revealed her struggles with anxiety and the feeling that she “can’t”.

The Crown star has given a candid interview in which she describes her long-running doubt about her talent, which she used as a “tool to survive”.

The 34-year-old spoke to the Guardian about her youthful determination to please her parents and those around her, and the struggles she faces as a parent herself.

She said of her anxiety: “The thing about it is, it’s not related to anything that would seem logical. It’s purely about that feeling in the pit of your stomach, and the feeling that you can’t.

“It was a tool to survive. To try to feel safe.”

Foy has worked alongside Ryan Gosling in forthcoming film First Man, about the Apollo 11 space mission.

She has achieved an international profile for her work, but says she still doubts herself in anxious moments.

The birth of her daughter also brought its own challenges.

Foy told the Guardian: “You become someone’s parent – and suddenly you’re supposed to be capable? Have all the answers? Know what to do every day?”

First Man is due for release on October 11.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Theres ANOTHER dramatic change in the weather ahead- and its NOT good news

Michael Buble returns with new album two years after son's cancer diagnosis
Michael Buble returns with new album two years after son's cancer diagnosis

Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze
Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze

Parents are going to LOVE the INCREDIBLE offer Smyths Toys have just announced

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

FSAI issue URGENT recall for popular product sold in numerous supermarkets

FSAI issue URGENT recall for popular product sold in numerous supermarkets
[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland

[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland
Woman suffers horrendous injury after being struck by golf ball at the Ryder Cup

Woman suffers horrendous injury after being struck by golf ball at the Ryder Cup
[PICS] This seriously GORGEOUS jumper from Penneys is a complete bargain

[PICS] This seriously GORGEOUS jumper from Penneys is a complete bargain
[PICS] This seriously GORGEOUS jumper from Penneys is a complete bargain

Theres ANOTHER dramatic change in the weather ahead- and its NOT good news