Kevin Spacey sued by masseur over alleged sexual assault

29th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

A lawsuit has been filed at Los Angeles Superior Court.

Baby Driver European Premiere - London

Kevin Spacey is being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a masseur.

The Oscar-winning actor – who is being investigated by police in the US and UK over alleged sexual assaults – is said to have attacked an unnamed man at a house in Malibu, California, in October 2016.

A lawsuit filed at Los Angeles Superior Court alleges the former House Of Cards star forced the masseur to “touch his scrotum, testicles and penis” before “pulling him in for an apparent attempted forced kiss”.

Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey is being sued over an alleged sexual assault in California (Ian West/PA Wire)

Following the alleged incident, the document states the man said words to the effect of “what are you doing? This is ridiculous. I am a professional. This is what I do for a living. I have a son”.

A naked Spacey allegedly then stood up and told the man, “you have such beautiful eyes” before trying to kiss him. After the man asked to leave, Spacey is said to have offered to perform a sex act on him.

The lawsuit adds: “Spacey’s conduct was extreme and outrageous. Spacey acted with reckless disregard for plaintiff’s rights and feelings, and with deliberate indifference to the certainty that plaintiff would suffer emotional distress.

“As a direct and proximate result of Spacey’s actions, plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer severe mental anguish, emotional pain and distress, fear, humiliation, grief, embarrassment, nervousness, worry, anger, frustration, helplessness, nervousness , sadness, stress, mental and emotional distress, and anxiety.”

Spacey is being sued for sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

The alleged victim said he reported the incident to police. The Los Angeles Police Department refused to confirm the incident had been reported to them when contacted by the Press Association on Friday.

Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey is being probed by police in the UK and US over alleged sexual assaults (Tim P Whitby/PA)

Scotland Yard has six open sexual assault investigations into Spacey, alleged to have taken place in London and Gloucester. He is also being probed by detectives in California.

Spacey, who was artistic director at London’s The Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015, was one of the first Hollywood stars to face allegations in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

His downfall started when actor Anthony Rapp alleged he was 14 when Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance to him in 1986.

Spacey, now 59, said he did not remember the encounter but apologised for any “inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

He was sacked by Netflix’s House Of Cards and Sir Ridley Scott erased him from his completed film All The Money In The World in re-shoots costing millions.

