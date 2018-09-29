First look at Taron Egerton as Sir Elton John in upcoming biopic

29th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Rocketman is due to be released next year.

BAFTA Film Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London

The first picture of Taron Egerton as Sir Elton John in an upcoming biopic has been released.

Welsh actor Egerton will portray the revered musician in Rocketman, a film charting Sir Elton’s rise from being a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a global superstar.

Billy Elliot’s Jamie Bell stars as Sir Elton’s longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin.

The first image of Egerton as Sir Elton shows the Kingsman star dressed in a gold jacket teamed with gold winged shoes and seated on a sofa on what appears to be a private jet.

He is also wearing large sunglasses.

The picture, shared on Twitter by Paramount Pictures, was captioned: “An epic musical fantasy. An uncensored human story.”

Egerton revealed the film’s trailer will be released on Monday, adding: “Can’t wait for you all to see the trailer Monday. Words cannot describe how proud and excited I am.”

Sir Elton shared the image with his 1.1 million Instagram followers, along with the caption: “Hold on to your glasses, this is going to be a wild ride!! Here’s Taron Egerton (portraying me!) on the set of the #Rocketman movie..”

He added a rocket emoji and the hashtags ‘film’ and ‘coming soon’.

The film also stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Richard Madden and is set to be released in 2019.

© Press Association 2018

