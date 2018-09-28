Corrie fans amused as Bodyguard star makes cop cameo after Cormac's death

From the BBC's biggest show of the year to one of ITV's most popular serial dramas.

Coronation Street fans were shocked – and somewhat amused – as one of the stars of hit drama Bodyguard rocked up in a guest role after Cormac Truman’s death.

Ash Tandon, who played DCI Deepak Sharma in the BBC One drama series, appeared as a police officer at the end of Friday’s episode of the ITV soap, which focused on Cormac’s drugs overdose.

Viewers took to Twitter to air their delight at seeing Tandon on their screens days after Bodyguard’s epic finale, with some commenting that he seems to have been demoted.

Tandon has been a Corrie regular for years, playing PC Daullah on and off since 2002.

Earlier this week, he told BBC Breakfast he has filmed five episodes of Corrie, and his character will be investigating Cormac’s death.

Tandon was a key part of Bodyguard, starring Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, which focused on the murder of Hawes’ Home Secretary character and Madden’s police protection officer character’s bid to uncover her killer.

Corrie viewers watched as Cormac (Joe Mallalieu), the son of terrifying drug baron Ronan Truman, died after taking drugs.

Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) discovered him having a fit in the Connors’ flat, but did not call the ambulance because he did not want to get Cormac, who was previously in prison, into more trouble.

He called his brother Ali Neeson (James Burrows) for help and, although he attempted CPR, Cormac died.

Ali suggested Cormac took a pill from a “contaminated batch” that had been going around.

Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh), Ryan’s mother and Ali’s biological mother, was horrified as she discovered Cormac had died, most likely because of Ryan’s lack of action, and aired her fears that ruthless Ronan would learn the truth.

After a heated discussion while left alone with Cormac’s body, the Connors all agreed to lie to the police in a bid to protect the family.

But spoilers for next week show that Ryan is arrested for his part in Cormac’s death.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm on ITV.

