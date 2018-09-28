Strictly's Shirley Ballas says Seann Walsh is 'dark horse' and defends hair jibe

The head judge has suggested he could be the Joe McFadden of 2018.

Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge Shirley Ballas has defended her comments about comedian Seann Walsh’s hair on last week’s show, and has also said he might be the “dark horse” of this year’s series.

Ballas drew criticism from Strictly fans when she told Walsh to tidy himself up because his shoulder-length hair was “flying all over the place” during his tango.

Some viewers thought Ballas’s comment was too personal, and Walsh himself joked that it was like she had told him to “have a wash”, adding: “I thought we were just going to be talking about the dance.”

But Ballas has now clarified her remark, and has suggested Walsh could potentially win the series if he tidies up his hair.

Ballas told Zoe Ball on Strictly: It Takes Two: “First of all, in ballroom, most of the boys have a short back and sides (haircut), because they can show their elongated neck and shoulder lines, and then when they put their arms up, they have the most beautiful frame.”

“I rather think that Seann could be the dark horse, I called that last year with Joe McFadden, but I want to see that when he does ballroom, it’s a little bit different from the Latin, so my comment was more about getting that long neck, showing me the shoulder line, and the hair distracted, for me.

“It was just a little bit of a tip, a little bit of advice.”

Holby City star McFadden won Strictly last year after Ballas dubbed him the “dark horse” of the series.

Last week, in the first live show of the series, Walsh had performed a tango to Justin Timberlake’s SexyBack with partner Katya Jones, while paying homage to BBC One drama series Bodyguard.

Walsh and Jones scored a total of 18 points for their routine, putting them towards the bottom of the week one leaderboard.

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones (Guy Levy/BBC)

Ballas has also said she feels “more relaxed” this year, after making her Strictly debut last year, replacing previous head judge Len Goodman.

“It’s been absolutely amazing, lots of tweets and lots of public warmth,” she said.

She added the first week of dancing for the celebrities and their partners was “the best opening we’ve ever had on Strictly”.

This weekend sees the first couple booted from the competition after they take to the dancefloor for the second time.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018