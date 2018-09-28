Wolf Alice return to charts top 20 after Mercury Prize win

Eminem has racked up another week at number one with his album Kamikaze.

Wolf Alice have returned to the charts with their Mercury Prize-winning album Visions Of A Life.

The four-piece alternative rock band’s record, which scooped the prestigious industry award last week, has seen a sales and streaming boost of 670%, pushing it up to number 15, the Official Charts Company said.

Visions Of A Life, the band’s second album, fended off competition from fellow Mercury Prize nominees including Arctic Monkeys, Lily Allen and Florence And The Machine.

The album previously peaked at number two when it was released last year.

The accolade has also helped Wolf Alice land their first ever entry on the Official Singles Chart with Don’t Delete The Kisses, in at number 100.

Eminem is this week’s chart-topper on the albums chart with Kamikaze, extending its reign for a fourth consecutive week.

The official soundtrack for The Greatest Showman is at number two, denying Christine And The Queens’ highly-acclaimed album Chris the chance for a top two position.

The French artist’s album has debuted at number three.

The top five is completed by two other new entries – Living The Dream by Slash featuring Myles Kennedy at number four, and Suede’s The Blue Hour in fifth place.

Over on the Official Singles Chart, Calvin Harris and Sam Smith have racked up a fourth week at number one with their hit Promises.

The dance track ended the week with more than 6,500 combined sales ahead of number two single Eastside, by Benny Blanco and Halsey.

Kanye West and Lil Pump’s I Love It is a non-mover at number three, Happier by Marshmello featuring Bastille is in fourth place and Body by Loud Luxury rounds off the top five.

