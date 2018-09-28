Dancing On Ice teases NEW celebrity line-up in Instagram post

28th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Fans are busy guessing the new line up for the show

Dancing on Ice 2018 Photocall - London

Dancing On Ice has teased a further addition to its celebrity line-up by posting a cryptic photo to Instagram.

The picture, which appeared on the ITV programme’s official account on Friday morning, shows a bearded man whose face is obscured by a fedora hat.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Hats off to all the celebs who are taking to the ice in a few months! #DancingOnIce

A post shared by Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) on

Fans speculated over who the mystery contestant might be, with some suggesting former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan, while others said it could be either Luke or Matt Goss, from 1980s pop group Bros.

Four other contestants have been teased on the show’s Instagram this week.

A photo of a blonde woman applying make-up led fans to suggest Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle in Emmerdale, could be another contestant.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

12 new celebs and a LOT of sparkle. #DancingOnIce prep is well underway, but who's in the make-up chair…? 🤔✨

A post shared by Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) on

There was also speculation that a picture of a tattooed torso indicated that EastEnders star Richard Blackwood might appear on the show.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Now, now, ladies. Eyes on the ice, please. #DancingOnIce

A post shared by Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) on

Fans also think that Emmerdale and Hollyoaks actor Michael Parr could make an appearance, after a picture appeared of the nape of a man’s neck.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

The #DancingOnIce line-up's coming together nicely. 😉

A post shared by Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) on

But a final photo of a man holding a microphone left people perplexed.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

*Hums the #DancingOnIce theme tune* (Who could this be…? 👀)

A post shared by Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) on

Dancing On Ice returned earlier this year after a four-year hiatus, with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as presenters.

That series was won by X Factor star Jake Quickenden, who dazzled judges with professional partner Vanessa Bauer with routines to A Little Less Conversation by Elvis vs JXL and Canned Heat by Jamiroquai.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

FSAI issue URGENT recall for popular product sold in numerous supermarkets

Mother shares amazing story of delivering her own baby
Mother shares amazing story of delivering her own baby

Michael Buble returns with new album two years after son's cancer diagnosis
Michael Buble returns with new album two years after son's cancer diagnosis

12 cheaper alternatives to expensive foods

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Josh Patterson: Binky Felstead split was for the best, but we're not happier

Josh Patterson: Binky Felstead split was for the best, but we're not happier
[PICS] THIS EastEnders star is taking part in Dancing On Ice

[PICS] THIS EastEnders star is taking part in Dancing On Ice
Man arrested after CHASING plane at Dublin Airport

Man arrested after CHASING plane at Dublin Airport
[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland

[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland
[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland

FSAI issue URGENT recall for popular product sold in numerous supermarkets