Dancing On Ice teases NEW celebrity line-up in Instagram post

Fans are busy guessing the new line up for the show

Dancing On Ice has teased a further addition to its celebrity line-up by posting a cryptic photo to Instagram.

The picture, which appeared on the ITV programme’s official account on Friday morning, shows a bearded man whose face is obscured by a fedora hat.

Fans speculated over who the mystery contestant might be, with some suggesting former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan, while others said it could be either Luke or Matt Goss, from 1980s pop group Bros.

Four other contestants have been teased on the show’s Instagram this week.

A photo of a blonde woman applying make-up led fans to suggest Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle in Emmerdale, could be another contestant.

There was also speculation that a picture of a tattooed torso indicated that EastEnders star Richard Blackwood might appear on the show.

Fans also think that Emmerdale and Hollyoaks actor Michael Parr could make an appearance, after a picture appeared of the nape of a man’s neck.

View this post on Instagram The #DancingOnIce line-up's coming together nicely. 😉 A post shared by Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) on Sep 27, 2018 at 6:23am PDT

But a final photo of a man holding a microphone left people perplexed.

Dancing On Ice returned earlier this year after a four-year hiatus, with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as presenters.

That series was won by X Factor star Jake Quickenden, who dazzled judges with professional partner Vanessa Bauer with routines to A Little Less Conversation by Elvis vs JXL and Canned Heat by Jamiroquai.





