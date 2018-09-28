Stephen Graham to join Line Of Duty cast for next series

28th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The actor received a welcome message on Twitter.

Stephen Graham has been cast in the forthcoming series of Line Of Duty.

The This Is England and Boardwalk Empire actor will join Jed Mercurio’s popular drama when it returns to the BBC.

A leaked photo appears to show the 45-year-old star removing a balaclava.

Line Of Duty posted the image on Twitter, saying “Welcome to the club”, and tagging Graham in the post.

The Lancashire-born actor retweeted the message, adding: “Thanks for having me!”

His character in the tense police series is not yet known.

Mercurio’s twisting drama is set to air early in 2019, with stars Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston all returning.

