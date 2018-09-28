Graham Norton slams 'short-sighted' celebrities who avoid tax

28th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

He is one of the BBC's best-paid stars.

Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2018 - London

Graham Norton has condemned “short-sighted” celebrities who avoid paying tax.

The 55-year-old television and radio personality was revealed to have been paid between £600,000 and £609,999 by the BBC when the corporation published the salaries of its on-air talent in July.

Norton, who presents a weekly show on Radio 2 as well as his own TV chat show, said financial advisers had offered him schemes which would help him pay less tax but he refused.

He told the Daily Mirror he does not understand “the not paying tax thing”.

Graham Norton
Graham Norton has slammed celebrities who avoid paying tax (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said: “It’s just stupid and very short-sighted.

“You see people who are worth a billion and they’re still doing tax dodges and you think how can you be bothered?

“These people who go to incredible lengths to dodge tax would be just as rich if they paid the tax – and would be living in a much nicer country.

“One where people were looked after, where crime was less, where housing was better and people were better educated.

“So the money you’ve saved on tax, you’re probably having to use to pay for barbed wire around your property. It seems totally wrong-headed.”

Earlier this month, it emerged that tax avoiders face being shunned for honours such as knighthoods as authorities clamp down on rewarding those with “poor” financial behaviour.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) alerted the Cabinet Office to individuals involved in controversial tax schemes, with a memorandum of understanding obtained by The Times saying “poor tax behaviour is not consistent with the award of an honour”.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sir Paul McCartney writes first picture book about a magical grandfather

12 cheaper alternatives to expensive foods
12 cheaper alternatives to expensive foods

As Salad Cream keeps its name - here are some (controversial) meal ideas for fans of the condiment
As Salad Cream keeps its name - here are some (controversial) meal ideas for fans of the condiment

Michael Buble returns with new album two years after son's cancer diagnosis

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products

Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products
Man arrested after CHASING plane at Dublin Airport

Man arrested after CHASING plane at Dublin Airport
[PICS] THIS EastEnders star is taking part in Dancing On Ice

[PICS] THIS EastEnders star is taking part in Dancing On Ice
Mother shares amazing story of delivering her own baby

Mother shares amazing story of delivering her own baby
Mother shares amazing story of delivering her own baby

Sir Paul McCartney writes first picture book about a magical grandfather