Ariana Grande says she has endured a 'tough month' and asks for 'one okay day'

Her former partner, the rapper Mac Miller, died in September.

Ariana Grande said she has endured a “tough month” and asked for “one okay day” in a series of tweets.

Earlier this month, the singer, 25, announced she would be taking “much needed time to heal and mend” following “events of the past couple of years”.

In May 2017, a suicide bomber murdered 22 people at her concert in Manchester and this month her former partner, the rapper Mac Miller, died from a suspected overdose aged 26.

On Thursday, Grande tweeted: “ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better.”

She added: “Can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.” Grande followed up her tweets by thanking fans, writing: “ty for loving me sm i do not deserve it.”

Grande was set to appear at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17 with her Saturday Night Live comedian fiance Pete Davidson but pulled out following Miller’s death.

In a statement, a representative for the star said: “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend.

“She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with Vogue magazine, Grande discussed her battle with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder following the Manchester Arena bombing.

She said: “It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss.

“But, yeah, it’s a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well.

“Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn’t even say anything.”

