Actress Sarah Hyland reveals she was sexually assaulted in high school

27th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The Modern Family star showed her support for Christine Blasey Ford.

66th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Actress Sarah Hyland has revealed she was sexually assaulted by a friend in high school but did not tell anyone as she thought no-one would believe her.

The star of the US television series Modern Family shared a statement on social media as Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, alleging she was sexually assaulted by US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Hyland began her message by writing: “#whyididntreport” before adding: “He was a friend. It was New Year’s Eve my senior year of high school.

“Everyone was drunk. He broke in to the bathroom I was in. I hoped it was a dream but my ripped tights in the morning proved otherwise. I thought no one would believe me.

“I didn’t want to be called dramatic. After all I didn’t say no. Shock can do that to a person. #believewomen #metoo #ibelieveher.”

Hyland later expressed her support for Ford and other women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in a subsequent tweet.

Hyland wrote: “I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. I believe Julie Swetnick. There is no path forward for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP.”

President Donald Trump has nominated Mr Kavanaugh – who denies accusations of sexual misconduct – for a vacancy on the Supreme Court, the body that has the final word on key issues like abortion and same-sex marriage.

© Press Association 2018

