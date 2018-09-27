Michael Buble returns with new album two years after son's cancer diagnosis

The album is titled Love, which is written as a heart emoji.

Michael Buble has announced his first studio album for two years, after he put his career on hold when his son was diagnosed with cancer.

The Canadian jazz singer’s 10th record is called Love, which is displayed as a heart emoji. It will be released in November and is billed as his most romantic to date.

Buble, 43, admitted that he had thought he would not make another album after he and actress wife Luisana Lopilato announced in November 2016 their eldest son Noah had been diagnosed with the disease, aged three.

Michael Buble returned to live performing with a sold-out show in London’s Hyde Park in July (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He said: “I didn’t anticipate returning to recording or performing and I was fine with that.

“My entire world view has changed completely these last few years. I wanted to spend all my time with my wife and kids. That was my focus.

“During that time, I also learned how much love and humanity is out in the world from the prayers and good wishes we received.

“But slowly, along with understanding what my priorities in life are, I began to feel a new commitment to express the emotions and lessons I’ve embraced.”

Four-time Grammy winner Buble returned to live performing with a sold-out show in July in London’s Hyde Park, where he was joined by Noah on stage.

Love will see Buble cover some of his favourite songs such as the jazz standards I Only Have Eyes For You and My Funny Valentine.

Speaking about his new record, Buble said: “Whether I am the narrator, the observer, the main character, the dreamer, the broken-hearted guy at a bar or having the night of a lifetime, I have stories to tell on this record. It’s all there in the songs.

“I have had so many blessings in life and one of them is that I hold the torch to keep these songs alive for generations to come. I take the responsibility very seriously.

“My end game for the new record was to create a series of short cinematic stories for each song I chose and have it stand on its own. I’m so proud of what we accomplished.”

Michael Buble’s album Love is released on November 16.

© Press Association 2018