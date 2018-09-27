Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton reunite on latest Terminator set

27th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The pair first starred in the franchise in 1984.

Arnold Schwarzenegger heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is “pumped” to be reunited with his Terminator co-star Linda Hamilton.

The actor and former governor of California tweeted a birthday message to Hamilton who has joined him on the set of Terminator 6.

Schwarzenegger, 71, first played against the actress as her nemesis in the original 1984 film, The Terminator.

They worked together again on Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991, and 27 years later have reunited on the set of the latest in the long-running franchise.

Schwarzenegger tweeted a tribute to his co-star, saying: “Happy birthday to my dear friend Linda Hamilton.

“One of my favorite co-stars, a true badass, and a wonderful human being. I’m pumped to be back together again.”

Terminator 6 is due for release in 2019, with Schwarzenegger as the T-800 and Hamilton reprising her role as Sarah Connor.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why

[PIC] Everyone is going CRAZY for this gorgeous jumper that's landed in Penneys
[PIC] Everyone is going CRAZY for this gorgeous jumper that's landed in Penneys

Reality star Vicky Pattison says last night out with late friend was 'a gift'
Reality star Vicky Pattison says last night out with late friend was 'a gift'

Parents are going to LOVE the INCREDIBLE offer Smyths Toys have just announced

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Gardaí issue URGENT appeal for information after the attempted abduction of a woman in Kildare

[PIC] Gardaí issue URGENT appeal for information after the attempted abduction of a woman in Kildare
As Salad Cream keeps its name - here are some (controversial) meal ideas for fans of the condiment

As Salad Cream keeps its name - here are some (controversial) meal ideas for fans of the condiment
Man arrested after CHASING plane at Dublin Airport

Man arrested after CHASING plane at Dublin Airport
[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland

[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland
[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland

[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why