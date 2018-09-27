Broadcasters have a 'long way to go' on diversity, says Ofcom boss

The watchdog has published its second report on the issue.

Broadcasters have a “long way to go” on diversity, Ofcom boss Sharon White has said.

Looking across the industry, it said representation of ethnic minorities at senior levels “shows no improvement” since last year, at 7%.

There has been a small increase in numbers of women at senior management level, from 38% to 41%, but it is still below the UK average.

Last year we asked the TV industry to improve the picture of its workforce, to address under-representation in UK television, both on and off-screen. Today our report explores both the progress made in this area and the improvements still required: https://t.co/KSo7IGH08I pic.twitter.com/odqrnHjfEE — Ofcom (@Ofcom) September 27, 2018

Ofcom said: “TV viewers want to see programmes that authentically portray their lives, reflecting the UK’s diverse communities, nations and regions.

“A crucial means of meeting those expectations is for broadcasters to ensure their workforces reflect the UK’s society.”

Ofcom chief executive Sharon White wrote: “Progress has been made over the last year, but there remains a long way to go.”

Disabled people remain significantly under-represented at 6%, far below the UK population average of 18%.

Channel 4 has the highest percentage of women but also reported the highest gender pay gap in 2017.

The UK industry has a much younger profile than the average UK workforce.

