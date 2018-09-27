Comedian and writer Barry Cryer given lifetime achievement award

He has written material for major British comedians.

Barry Cryer has been handed a lifetime achievement award for his comedy career.

The veteran performer and writer has penned jokes for countless comedians and appeared on stage and screen.

Cryer has worked in comedy since his early theatre work in the 1950s and the veteran comedian has been recognised by the British Music Hall Society.

The 83-year-old comedian has written for legends of British comedy, including Ronnie Barker, Ronnie Corbett, Billy Connelly, and Tommy Cooper.

He also had a long-running partnership with David Frost, and throughout his career has appeared on stage and panel games, showcasing his own wit.

The Leeds-born performer has been a panellist on BBC Radio 4’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue for more than four decades.

Cryer was presented with a lifetime achievement at a ceremony at the Brick lane Music Hall.

The previous winner of the award was the late comedian Ken Dodd.

© Press Association 2018