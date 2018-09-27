Kym Marsh and Frank Bruno among latest stars to settle hacking claims

27th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Their lawyers are reading out statements on their behalf giving details of settlement of claims against publisher News Group Newspapers.

Liz Dawn funeral

Coronation Street stars and former boxer Frank Bruno are among the latest list of well-known names to settle phone-hacking claims at the High Court.

A total of 16 cases, including actions brought by soap actress Kym Marsh and actor and comedian Les Dennis, are listed to be aired before Mr Justice Mann in London on Thursday.

Frank Bruno
Frank Bruno (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Their lawyers are reading out statements on their behalf giving details of settlement of their claims against publisher News Group Newspapers.

Claimants also include singer Samuel Preston and comedian Bob Mortimer.

Their cases are the latest in a large number of claims for misuse of private information brought by public figures from all walks of life after the phone hacking scandal.

