Royal wedding's Kingdom Choir announce tour

27th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The gospel group will head out on tour in April next year.

The Kingdom Choir

The gospel choir who performed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding have announced a tour of the UK.

The Kingdom Choir, who gave a stunning rendition of Stand By Me at the Royal Wedding, will hit the road in April.

The gospel singers will kick off with a show at Sheffield’s City Hall on April 30, and further tour stops will include Manchester, York, Birmingham and Edinburgh, before they end with a concert in Cardiff on May 30.

They will perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 19, exactly one year after they sang at the wedding.

The choir signed a record deal with Sony Music UK after Harry and Meghan’s big day, and are set to unveil their debut album on October 26.

Entitled Stand By Me, the album also features renditions of Beyonce’s Halo, John Legend’s All Of Me and Stormzy’s Blinded By Your Grace Part 2.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on October 5 at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk.

© Press Association 2018

