Billie Piper talks pregnancy: I'm in the Matrix zone

27th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The actress is expecting a child with boyfriend Johnny Lloyd.

Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017 - London

Billie Piper has said her pregnancy has given her “extraordinary energy”.

The mother-of two s expecting a baby with boyfriend Johnny Lloyd, ex-frontman of indie band Tribes.

“I’m in the Matrix zone where you’re actually very sharp mentally and you have extraordinary energy,” the 36-year-old told the Times, referencing the sci-fi movie.

Billie Piper and ex-husband Laurence Fox
Billie Piper and ex-husband Laurence Fox (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Piper, who has two children with ex-husband Laurence Fox, said: “That’s what I’ve found throughout my pregnancies. Much further along it would be a very different story.”

Piper has directed her first feature film, Rare Beasts, in which she also stars and wrote.

“We have to be quite creative with shots, but we did a great deal of prep”, Piper said of filming Rare Beasts while pregnant.

“It might be a different story in a week, but at the moment we’re sort of moving through with most of our plans intact.”

Chris Evans and Billie Piper
Chris Evans and Billie Piper (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

The ex-Doctor Who actress, who stars in new film Two For Joy, said she was able to focus on acting without being distracted by fame because “I got a lot of things out of my system at quite a young age.”

She praised ex-husband Chris Evans as a huge influence.

“He was instrumental in encouraging me to pursue my bigger dream, which was acting and storytelling,” she said.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Parents are going to LOVE the INCREDIBLE offer Smyths Toys have just announced

Reality star Vicky Pattison says last night out with late friend was 'a gift'
Reality star Vicky Pattison says last night out with late friend was 'a gift'

Catherine Zeta Jones wishes Michael Douglas happy birthday with homemade video
Catherine Zeta Jones wishes Michael Douglas happy birthday with homemade video

[PIC] Everyone is going CRAZY for this gorgeous jumper that's landed in Penneys

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

9 life-changing reasons for kids to learn a second language

9 life-changing reasons for kids to learn a second language
Former X Factor hopeful Chico feared he would die after suffering a stroke

Former X Factor hopeful Chico feared he would die after suffering a stroke
Skydiving reminds Big Brother's Ryan Thomas of girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh

Skydiving reminds Big Brother's Ryan Thomas of girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh
[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why

[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why
[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why

Parents are going to LOVE the INCREDIBLE offer Smyths Toys have just announced