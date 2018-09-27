I will always be with you: Serena Williams posts emotional message to daughter

27th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

She is mother to Alexis Olympia, one.

WTA Tennis on the Thames 2018 - London

Serena Williams shared an emotional message to her daughter on Instagram.

The tennis superstar, 37, is mother to one-year-old Alexis Olympia, her first child with internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.

On Wednesday, Williams posted a picture showing Alexis Olympia holding a tennis ball while wearing a ballet dress and a pink bow in her hair.

The image was captioned: “I will always protect you. I will always stand up for you. I will always guide you. I will always be with you.

“I was put here to be your mom. I love you like nothing I’ve ever loved before. I thank Jehovah everyday for you. Your momma.”

Last month Williams, the winner of 23 grand slam singles titles and widely considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, revealed her family do not celebrate birthdays due to their religion.

During a press conference at the US Open, she said: “We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses so we don’t do that.”

Williams and Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit, married in November 2017.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

9 life-changing reasons for kids to learn a second language

Parents are going to LOVE the INCREDIBLE offer Smyths Toys have just announced
Parents are going to LOVE the INCREDIBLE offer Smyths Toys have just announced

[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why
[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why

Love Island's Charlie Brake announces split from Ellie Brown

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Catherine Zeta Jones wishes Michael Douglas happy birthday with homemade video

Catherine Zeta Jones wishes Michael Douglas happy birthday with homemade video
[PIC] Everyone is going CRAZY for this gorgeous jumper that's landed in Penneys

[PIC] Everyone is going CRAZY for this gorgeous jumper that's landed in Penneys
[PIC] Gardaí issue URGENT appeal for information after the attempted abduction of a woman in Kildare

[PIC] Gardaí issue URGENT appeal for information after the attempted abduction of a woman in Kildare
Reality star Vicky Pattison says last night out with late friend was 'a gift'

Reality star Vicky Pattison says last night out with late friend was 'a gift'
Reality star Vicky Pattison says last night out with late friend was 'a gift'

9 life-changing reasons for kids to learn a second language