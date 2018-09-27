Kylie Minogue opens up on her relationship with Paul Solomons

27th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The Australian singer turned 50 earlier this year.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 - London

Kylie Minogue has said her relationship with Paul Solomons “doesn’t compare” with her previous romances.

The I Should Be So Lucky singer, 50, is thought to have been dating GQ magazine’s creative director since February this year.

Minogue split from fiance Joshua Sasse in 2017.

Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue has opened up on her latest relationship (Ian West/PA)

Asked how her current relationship measured up to previous ones, she told The Sun: “It doesn’t compare. It’s lovely.

“He’s not on the road with me because he’s got a job and commitments, as much as I would love him to be.

“He is in my thoughts throughout every show. I am so appreciative of what I have in my life right now.”

This is not the first time the Australian star has opened up on her relationship.

View this post on Instagram

I ❤️ NY

A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on

Speaking at the GQ Man Of The Year Awards earlier this month, she teased: “I’ve found my man. Of the year. And some.”

Earlier this summer, Minogue shared a picture on Instagram of herself and Solomons with their arms around each other in New York.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island's Charlie Brake announces split from Ellie Brown

Catherine Zeta Jones wishes Michael Douglas happy birthday with homemade video
Catherine Zeta Jones wishes Michael Douglas happy birthday with homemade video

9 life-changing reasons for kids to learn a second language
9 life-changing reasons for kids to learn a second language

Skydiving reminds Big Brother's Ryan Thomas of girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Everyone is going CRAZY for this gorgeous jumper that's landed in Penneys

[PIC] Everyone is going CRAZY for this gorgeous jumper that's landed in Penneys
Parents are going to LOVE the INCREDIBLE offer Smyths Toys have just announced

Parents are going to LOVE the INCREDIBLE offer Smyths Toys have just announced
Reality star Vicky Pattison says last night out with late friend was 'a gift'

Reality star Vicky Pattison says last night out with late friend was 'a gift'
[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why

[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why
[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why

Love Island's Charlie Brake announces split from Ellie Brown