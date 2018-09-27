Channel 4 unveils digital rebrand

There are new logos for all the digital channels in its portfolio.

Channel 4 has unveiled a rebranding of its digital channels.

The redesign includes a makeover for youth channel E4, as well as More4, Film4, 4Music and 4Seven.

Channel 4 logos (Channel 4)

The Channel 4 corporate logo will also evolve from its multi-coloured 3D design to the 2D black and white logo.

The new E4 logo will keep its purple colour and will have 19 new on-air idents produced by a diverse mix of creatives from across the UK.

The new E4 logo (Channel 4)

The new logos will be shown on screen from September 27.

Dan Brooke, from Channel 4, said: “Whether you’re tuning into The Big Bang Theory on E4 or watching the latest Film 4 feature at the cinema, we want to remind viewers that they are enjoying fantastic content from Channel 4’s portfolio.

The Film4 rebrand (Channel 4)

“The E4 rebrand also gives talented emerging filmmakers and animators from across the UK a platform to showcase their superb work.”

Alice Tonge, head of 4Creative, said: “Our channel brands have strong visual identities of their own, but now, with so many channels and so much noise, we need more than just the number 4 to unite our brand family.

“With E4, in a world where online is forever changing and innovating, we wanted to create a brand identity that feels less structured and predictable, so we have 19 different idents created by people all over the UK.

The More4 rebrand (Channel 4)

“The eclectic mix, which all reveal the new E4 logo in different ways, are a chance to not only showcase the new identity but to remind people why they are watching E4 by entertaining them.”

© Press Association 2018