Michael B Jordan back in the ring in Creed II trailer

26th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Old rivalries flare up in the latest film in the Rocky franchise.

Adonis and Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa

Michael B Jordan is looking to settle an old score in the new trailer for boxing film Creed II.

The teaser for the next movie in the Rocky franchise shows his character Adonis Creed preparing to take on the son of Ivan Drago, the man who killed his father.

The footage starts with newly crowned lightweight champion Adonis continuing to train under the tutelage of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa.

Ready or Not #Creed2 In Theaters Nov 21st 🥊 💥

Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) then issues a challenge and the pair prepare to face off.

Balboa urges Creed to reconsider, telling him: “Don’t do this.”

Creed insists he has no choice, and Balboa tells him: “That’s the same thing your father said, and he died right here in my hands.”

Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed Adonis’s dad Apollo in the ring. He was later beaten by Balboa in a fight.

“He broke things in me that ain’t never been fixed,” Balboa warns Adonis. “It ain’t worth it.”

The first Creed movie was released in 2015, and was both a spin-off and sequel to the Rocky films.

Creed II will be released in UK cinemas on November 30.

Love Island's Charlie Brake announces split from Ellie Brown
[PIC] Everyone is going CRAZY for this gorgeous jumper that's landed in Penneys
Weight Watchers announces it is CHANGING its name

[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why

Reality star Vicky Pattison says last night out with late friend was 'a gift'

Catherine Zeta Jones wishes Michael Douglas happy birthday with homemade video

