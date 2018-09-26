Sadie Frost steps out for Two For Joy premiere in London

26th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The film is from Sadie Frost and Emma Comley's production company Blonde To Black Pictures.

Sadie Frost

Sadie Frost kept it sleek and simple as she hit the red carpet in London for the premiere of her film Two For Joy.

The actress looked chic in a black suit and heels as she arrived at the Everyman cinema in King’s Cross, London.

The coming-of-age film is from Frost’s production company Blonde To Black Pictures, which she runs with partner Emma Comley.

Emma Comley and Sadie Frost on the red carpet
Emma Comley and Sadie Frost (PA)

The star was joined on the red carpet by some of the cast, including Emilia Jones and Daniel Mays.

Emilia Jones at the Two For Joy premiere
Emilia Jones (PA)

Jones also went for a suit, standing out in green velvet.

Jarvis Cocker was among the other stars at the screening, looking dapper in a jacket and jumper to keep out the autumn chill.

Jarvis Cocker on the red carpet
Jarvis Cocker (PA)

Two For Joy also stars Billie Piper and Samantha Morton.

The film follows a struggling mother, her son and her daughter, who has been forced to grow up fast and act as a carer to her mother

© Press Association 2018

