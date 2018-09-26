Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare photo of Apple on National Daughters Day

26th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The actress said her daughter makes her life.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a rare photograph of her oldest child Apple to mark National Daughters Day.

The snap posted on Instagram shows the Hollywood star standing with the 14-year-old, who is Paltrow’s daughter with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

She wrote: “Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it’s like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life.”

The image shows the pair are strikingly similar, with Apple sharing her famous mother’s blue eyes and fair hair.

Paltrow and Coldplay star Martin also have a 12-year-old son, Moses.

© Press Association 2018

