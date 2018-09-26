Dr Ranj was 'on the verge of tears' before first Strictly dance

The This Morning doctor came joint second in week one.

Strictly’s Dr Ranj Singh has said he almost cried before stepping onto the dancefloor for the first time.

The This Morning doctor and his professional partner Janette Manrara wowed the judges with their energetic cha cha cha to Whitney Houston’s How Will I Know on Saturday night’s episode of the BBC show.

They came joint second with 27 points, including an eight from judge Shirley Ballas.

However, speaking on spin-off show It Takes Two, Dr Ranj confessed that he was “terrified”.

“I was literally on the verge of tears in the morning and I just didn’t think I could do it,” he said.

The doctor is juggling the dance competition with his work at a hospital.

But he said his professional partner Manrara was a huge help.

“We get on so well,” he said. “She knows when I’m tired, hungry, frustrated.

“She’s got this weird sixth sense where she knows exactly what I’m thinking and feeling.”

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez during a dress rehearsal for Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC)

Contestant Katie Piper was also on the programme and told host Zoe Ball she was pleased to have the first dance under her belt.

She and dance partner Gorka Marquez were towards the bottom of the leaderboard after receiving a score of 17.

“I had underestimated how big and exposed it feels when you are on the ballroom floor,” she said.

“On the Sunday I did wake up and think, ‘Oh if only I had been feeling less anxious, and less nervous’, but now going into week two I’ve come back feeling positive and optimistic.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018