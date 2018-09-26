Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson to cameo in Hollyoaks

26th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The Loose Women presenters play wedding guests in a new plotline.

Loose Women hosts cameo on Hollyoaks

Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson have landed cameo roles in Hollyoaks.

The Loose Women presenters will show off their acting chops when they play wedding guests in a new plotline, due to air in mid-November.

Street-Porter, 71, and Robson, 60, announced their one-off roles during Wednesday’s episode of the ITV chat show.

The pair visited Lime Pictures, north-west London, yesterday to film the scenes.

In a photograph of the pair in costume, Robson is seen clutching a bouquet.

Street-Porter said: “Guess whose wedding Linda and I are attending? The old cow even got me in my first fascinator- yuck!”

Robson said of their performance: “We do make an impact!”

The pair follow Rick Astley, Kate Garraway and Richard Arnold by appearing in the soap, which has broadcast since 1995.

© Press Association 2018

