Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson to cameo in Hollyoaks

Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson have landed cameo roles in Hollyoaks.

The Loose Women presenters will show off their acting chops when they play wedding guests in a new plotline, due to air in mid-November.

Street-Porter, 71, and Robson, 60, announced their one-off roles during Wednesday’s episode of the ITV chat show.

Guess whose wedding Linda and I are attending? The old cow even got me in my first fascinator- yuck! pic.twitter.com/bUiaYmcPZK — Janet Street-Porter (@The_Real_JSP) September 25, 2018

The pair visited Lime Pictures, north-west London, yesterday to film the scenes.

In a photograph of the pair in costume, Robson is seen clutching a bouquet.

Street-Porter said: “Guess whose wedding Linda and I are attending? The old cow even got me in my first fascinator- yuck!”

Robson said of their performance: “We do make an impact!”

The pair follow Rick Astley, Kate Garraway and Richard Arnold by appearing in the soap, which has broadcast since 1995.

