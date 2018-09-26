Olly Murs debuts clip of upbeat new single Moves featuring Snoop Dogg

He shared the 20-second clip with his 7.5 million Twitter followers.

Olly Murs has shared a snippet from an upbeat new track featuring rapper Snoop Dogg.

The singer and Voice UK coach, 34, shared the 20-second clip with his 7.5 million followers in a post on his official Twitter page.

So excited to announce that I’ll be releasing my new single Moves featuring the one and only @SnoopDogg this Friday 🕺 Can’t wait for you to hear it! pic.twitter.com/SuNzJAhG7E — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) September 26, 2018

Written by Shape Of You hit-maker Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac, the song is taken from Six, the former X Factor contestant’s first album in two years.

It is his first release since Unpredictable, his 2017 collaboration with singer-songwriter Louisa Johnson.

He told fans: “So excited to announce that I’ll be releasing my new single Moves featuring the one and only Snoop Dogg this Friday. Can’t wait for you to hear it!”

The song features during the end credits of Johnny English Strikes Again, due for release in cinemas on October 5.

Moves featuring Snoop Dogg will be released on Friday September 28.

