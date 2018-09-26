JMW Turner paintings to go on show in Argentina

26th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The display will be the first major exhibition of Turner's work in Latin America.

Venice: Looking Across The Lagoon At Sunset 1840 (JMW Turner)

A major exhibition of JMW Turner’s work will open in Argentina for the first time.

The exhibition of more than 80 works from Tate’s collection will reveal the role watercolours played in the artist’s life and work.

Study for Eddystone Lighthouse, 1817
Study for Eddystone Lighthouse, 1817 (JMW Turner)

JMW Turner: Watercolours from Tate will be the first major exhibition of the work of Turner in Latin America.

The exhibition, at the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in Buenos Aires, opened on Wednesday.

© Press Association 2018

