JMW Turner paintings to go on show in Argentina

The display will be the first major exhibition of Turner's work in Latin America.

A major exhibition of JMW Turner’s work will open in Argentina for the first time.

The exhibition of more than 80 works from Tate’s collection will reveal the role watercolours played in the artist’s life and work.

Study for Eddystone Lighthouse, 1817 (JMW Turner)

JMW Turner: Watercolours from Tate will be the first major exhibition of the work of Turner in Latin America.

The exhibition, at the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in Buenos Aires, opened on Wednesday.

