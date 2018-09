The retired ballerina was supporting the campaign in London.

Dame Darcey Bussell swapped her pointe shoes for trainers as she led a workout in central London to mark National Fitness Day.

The retired ballerina and Strictly Come Dancing judge was joined by athlete Colin Jackson and gymnast Max Whitlock for the event at the City of London Corporation’s Guildhall Courtyard.

The mass workout was held for National Fitness Day (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Dame Darcey was joined by Olympic athlete Colin Jackson (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It wasn’t quite the Strictly dance floor (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

But the stunt attracted a crowd of hundreds (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Colin and Dame Darcey were joined by Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

And the former prima ballerina proved she could still kick higher than most (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

